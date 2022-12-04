Homearama coming to NKY for the first time in 2023

NEWPORT, Ky. — After 60 years, Homearama is coming to Northern Kentucky for the first time in 2023, featuring homes in the Martin’s Gate area of Newport.

Homes by Gerbus, the building company in charge of Martin’s Gate, announced on its website that the event will come to Newport from June 10-23, 2023.

Homearama is an annual exhibition of Greater Cincinnati homes that features the latest and greatest in home and landscape design. The first Cincinnati Homearama was held in Finneytown in 1962, according to Cincy Homearama. The 2022 event was held in Loveland.

Martin’s Gate is in the hillside of Newport at 14th Street and Central Avenue. Homes by Gerbus calls the area “a trending and resurging urban neighborhood, the Newport Clifton Neighborhood offers incomparable city living with a neighborhood feel.

Homes start at $1 million and feature open concept living with three to four levels.

“With 18 custom homesites available, Homearama in Martin’s Gate is the newest urban revitalization project by Meierjohan Development Group and will feature numerous custom homes on tour during the 2023 home show,” according to Homes by Gerbus.

Homes by Gerbus | LINK nky A neighborhood concept home in Newport.

The project sits on just over four acres with 58 home sites that will have attached and detached single family homes.

“This neighborhood re-development will create an exciting new urban village in Newport including a new gatefront entrance, new sidewalks and walkability to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment,” according to Homes by Gerbus. “Just 10 minutes to downtown Cincinnati, Martin’s Gate is close to many of Northern Kentucky’s urban attractions and amenities including The Newport Aquarium and Newport on the Levee.”

To learn more about building a home with Homes by Gerbus, contact Alan@gerbus.com.

