Group proposes alternative idea to highway with 'urban boulevards' for I-71/75 corridor

COVINGTON, Ky. — A group wants to create "urban boulevards" to replace I-71/75 through Northern Kentucky neighborhoods and into Cincinnati.

The group calls this a better alternative to the Brent Spence Corridor Project, a $3.6 billion plan that includes widening I-71/75 up to 16 lanes in some places between Camp Washington through Covington to Fort Mitchell.

Watch ODOT's flyover rendering of the current plan for the Brent Spence Bridge corridor:

New renderings show how the Brent Spence Bridge corridor is being re-imagined

CTSD Rendering of alternative "urban boulevard" project in Northern Kentucky

The Greater Cincinnati Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development (CTSD) is behind a proposal to re-imagine that corridor.

It would build boulevards the group calls Mill Creek and Willow Run instead of the highway, suggesting instead that the through traffic of the highways could choose I-275 or I-471 to get through the city.

The group says it is "a coalition of citizen advocates, nonprofit, community, and sustainability groups working together to promote future-focused, sustainable, and community-oriented development in the Cincinnati region."

They said this idea would preserve what the existing Brent Spence Corridor Project would destroy: Homes and businesses, acres of forest, pedestrian access at 5th Street in Covington and over 1,500 feet of streams and four acres of wetlands.

CTSD wrote on its website that the "urban boulevards" project they are proposing would restore the historic Willow Run waterway, expand green space and tree cover, reconnect the neighborhoods, create space for affordable housing, grocery stores and local businesses, improve air quality and provide accessible, sustainable transportation throughout the corridor.

Our news partners at LINK NKY report that a flier about the idea has been distributed in Covington this week, seeking to collect community feedback through door-knocking and advocacy.

