FORT THOMAS, Ky. — The Fort Thomas Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile who hasn't been seen Jan. 17.

Harmony Collins, 14, was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a pink shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes. She also had a black Nike backpack.

She is 5'5'' and 120 pounds with brownish hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police did not say where Collins was last seen.

If you see Collins, you're asked to call the Campbell County KY Dispatch Center at 859-292-3622 or 911.