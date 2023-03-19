Covington Police Department Captain graduates from FBI National Academy

COVINGTON, Ky. — Chief Brian Valenti of the Covington Police Department announced Friday one of its members is a new graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Captain Matthew Winship, part of the Covington Police Department since September 2003, graduated Thursday as part of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Captain Winship is the thirty-first officer in department history to complete this program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program, Covington Police said in a statement.

The National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 285th session consists of two hundred and forty-seven law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

Chief Valenti said, “Captain Winship is a respected leader at the Covington Police Department. His personality and wit keep us on our toes while his experience allows him to lead the department in a positive direction. The FBI National Academy gives leaders additional tools allowing them to be successful in today's ever-changing policing world. We are looking forward to Captain Winship's return so he can start combining his vast experience and his newfound tools to help lead the department into the future.”

Captain Winship has been a patrol officer, bike officer, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, patrol lieutenant, and quartermaster. He is currently Captain of the Patrol Bureau and serves as one of the department's public information officers. He is also the SWAT Commander, having served as the Sniper Team Leader and Assistant SWAT Commander on the Covington SWAT Team.

Captain Winship earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati majoring in Criminal Justice, and his master's degree from Northern Kentucky University majoring in Executive Leadership and Organizational Change. He is married to his wife Cara and is the father of two sons.