17-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Mason County

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 17-year-old boy died following a single-vehicle collision on KY 3056 east of Moyer Road intersection.

Mason County Coroner identified the victim as Coltin Lee Claypoole.

Mason County Sheriff's Office and emergency officials responded to the collision at approximately 4:05 p.m. Thursday, August 3.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on KY 3056 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees as well as telephone poles.

The vehicle was being driven by a 17-year-old male who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene by the coroner.

Three other people — a 13-year-old and two 17-year-old males — were also inside the car and transported to a hospital.

The collision is under investigation.