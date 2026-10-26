Niagara Bottling opens $141 million Kentucky plant, bringing more than 60 jobs

ELSMERE, Ky. — More than 60 new jobs are coming to Northern Kentucky as Niagara Bottling officially opens its new $141 million manufacturing facility in Elsmere.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined local and regional leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the 436,000-square-foot facility, which marks the company's first location in Kentucky.

The new plant is now operational, representing a significant investment in the region's growing manufacturing industry.

Local and regional officials say the investment highlights Northern Kentucky's ability to attract major manufacturers, pointing to the area's water resources, skilled workforce and strategic location as key advantages.

The facility is expected to create more than 60 jobs, adding to the region's manufacturing workforce and supporting continued economic development.

The opening marks another major manufacturing investment in Northern Kentucky as state and local leaders continue efforts to attract businesses and create jobs across the commonwealth.