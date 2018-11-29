Young fan asks Stephen Curry why boys' section had smaller sizes, not girls' section

Professional basketball player Stephen Curry says “we are correcting this now,” in response to a 9-year-old girl’s handwritten note about Curry’s basketball shoes being sold in smaller “boys” sizes, but not smaller “girls” sizes.

Riley from Napa, California, told Curry that she’s a big fan who likes going to Golden State Warriors games with her dad. She’s such a big fan, she and her dad logged on to Under Armour’s website to buy a pair of the Curry 5 basketball shoes. Riley wrote she was disappointed to find out that a size 5 was only available in the boys' section.

“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp,” Riley wrote. “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”

Riley’s note was posted by ESPN reporter and ABC News contributor Darren Rovell:

Girl named Riley Morrison asks @StephenCurry30 why his sneakers don’t come in girls sizes. Steph responds. pic.twitter.com/C7SPIiMUlu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 29, 2018

Curry responded with his own handwritten note Thursday writing, “Appreciate you helping us get better Riley,” on Twitter.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

Curry says he spent two days working with Under Armour on a solution. He told Riley she would be the first kid to receive the Curry 6.

“I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly,” he wrote.

Curry says there’s something special in store for International Women’s Day on March 8 as well.