Young fan asks Stephen Curry why boys' section had smaller sizes, not girls' section

Professional basketball player Stephen Curry says “we are correcting this now,” in response to a 9-year-old girl’s handwritten note about Curry’s basketball shoes being sold in smaller “boys” sizes, but not smaller “girls” sizes.
Riley from Napa, California, told Curry that she’s a big fan who likes going to Golden State Warriors games with her dad. She’s such a big fan, she and her dad logged on to Under Armour’s website to buy a pair of the Curry 5 basketball shoes. Riley wrote she was disappointed to find out that a size 5 was only available in the boys' section.
“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp,” Riley wrote. “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”
Riley’s note was posted by ESPN reporter and ABC News contributor Darren Rovell: