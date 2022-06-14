Yellowstone closed after historic floods; some areas cut off

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Communities bordering Yellowstone National Park are isolated and tourists stranded after record floodwaters knocked out roads and bridges in Wyoming and Montana and forced the closure of all entrances to the park.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and water levels were dropping Tuesday, but it was unclear when the park could reopen.

National Park Service photos showed a landslide, washed-out bridges, and roads undercut by floodwaters.

Roads through the park's northern entrance are washed out, and hundreds of tourists remain stuck in and around the town of Gardiner.

About 900 people live in the small town.

According to CNN, Yellowstone River's rapidly moving flood waters in Gardiner swept away a building on Monday.

The flooding triggered evacuations in the park and several Montana towns.

Officials have not released details on how many visitors were stranded or were forced to leave the park.

It's also unclear how many people were rescued and evacuated that lived outside the park.

