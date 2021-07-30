WWE star: Ringside seats, beer for return of stolen necklace

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — WWE star Sheamus is offering ring-side seats and "many beers" to anyone who returns a prop cross necklace that was stolen from an arena on the campus of the University of South Florida.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is also offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft in May of the necklace, three title belts signed by various WWE stars, and a corner pad.

Police say the theft happened in the early morning hours of May 22 at the Yuengling Center.

Video surveillance shows a man leaving the building.

The set for WWE's "Monday Night Raw," "Friday Night SmackDown," and pay-per-view events moved in March to the Yuengling Center.

Back in June, Sheamus, tweeted that "a lovely fella" stole his cross and was hoping that the "internet sleuths could track it down and return it."

He promised a reward of ringside seats and "many beers" to anyone who returned it.