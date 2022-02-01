Woman reportedly gives birth mid-air on transatlantic United flight

This is one way to make your entrance into the world memorable.

According to several news outlets, a woman flying from Ghana to the United States gave birth mid-air during an 11-hour United flight over the weekend.

NBC News reported that the flight left Accra, Ghana, on Saturday and landed at Dulles International Airport early Sunday morning with one new passenger.

CNN reported that the woman reportedly went into labor about six hours into the flight.

The news outlets reported that a doctor, a nurse, and a flight attendant who was a former nurse assisted with the birth.

Paramedics met the plane when it landed in D.C., ABC News reported.

This isn't the first time a baby has been born mid-air.

According to USA Today, a baby was born on Turkish Airlines flying from Istanbul to Chicago.

ABC News reported a baby was born on flights from Salt Lake City to Honolulu, and in April, a woman gave birth over the Pacific on a Delta flight.