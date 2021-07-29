Woman fatally stabbed in park while walking dog in Atlanta

A woman who was out walking her dog in an Atlanta park was stabbed to death, police said.

According to the Associated Press, Katherine Janness, 40, and her dog were found dead in the park around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they are searching for a suspect.

The AP reported that Janness had been stabbed multiple times, in what Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as "gruesome."

Investigators are offering a reward of $10,000

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the fatal stabbing.