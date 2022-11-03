Why Kanye West can't sell 'White Lives Matter' apparel

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, could face legal trouble if he tries to profit from his "White Lives Matter" sweatshirts. Ye was first spotted in the sweatshirt at Paris Fashion Week last month.

According to CNN, the phrase is trademarked by two Black men who didn't want someone to profit off the slogan. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward host Civic Cipher, a hip-hop-focused racial justice radio show.

Ja and Ward told ABC News that they feel a sense of responsibility holding the trademark to "White Lives Matter." They added that they aren't aware of Ye's team reaching out to them to use the phrase.

The Anti-Defamation League calls "White Lives Matter" a white supremacist phrase that was coined in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The organization says white supremacy groups, including the Klu Klux Klan, have used the slogan to garner support and publicity.