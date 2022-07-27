White House releases plan to help lower electricity bills

The Biden administration outlined what it's doing to help families lower energy bills.

It laid out six new actions on Wednesday that it says will reduce energy costs for working families.

The steps include offering more federal funding and connecting states and households to low-cost solar power.

"The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is issuing new guidance that – for the first time – will help enable families in HUD-assisted rental housing to subscribe to local community solar where available," the statement from the White House says.

Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Washington, D.C. will be part of a pilot program that the administration says is designed to connect community solar electric bill savings projects to households participating in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Other initiatives include HUD launching a new program to provide energy-efficiency upgrades in rural HUD-supported rental housing and awards programs to recognize communities that are offering solar programs that lower the cost of energy bills for families.

In addition, the Department of Energy will use $10 million in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure law for workforce programs to increase diversity in the solar industry.