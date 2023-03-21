When you'll be able to see five planets align in the night sky

Sky watchers will have an opportunity to take in a rare sight this month.

Five planets — Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars — will align on the evening of March 28.

According to the astronomy app Star Walk, Jupiter and Mercury will be in the constellation Pisces. Venus will be above them, shining brightly in the constellation Aries.

Astronomers recommend using a strong pair of binoculars to see Uranus shining about two degrees from Venus.

Mars will reportedly join the show higher in the sky in the constellation Gemini.

The alignment is expected to be visible a couple days before and after March 28. However, the planets may not appear as bright on the surrounding days.