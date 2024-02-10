"We know our father died a hero": Victims, survivors ID'ed from crash of plane traveling from Ohio to Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in the Naples plane crash on I-75, along with the survivors.

CCSO says 50-year-old Edward Daniel Murphy of Oakland Park, Florida was the pilot and Ian Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was the co-pilot. They reported a dual engine failure moments before crashing on the highway.

Three people survived: crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Florida along with the two passengers, 35-year-old Aaron Baker and 23-year-old Audra Green, both of Columbus, Ohio. They were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Ian's family provided a statement to WCPO's sister station Fox 4 about their loved one's passing.

"His last moments, calmly speaking with ATC as he tried to save the passengers and crew in the face of a desperate emergency of losing both engines at low altitude, is how we will always remember him," the family told Fox 4.

"The family is in shock and devastated but want to express our thanks for the heartfelt support we have received," the family said. "We know our father died a hero doing his best to save everyone he could on the plane. We ask for prayers during this difficult time."

Christopher told Fox 4 his dad lived in Pompano Beach with his wife.

He said his father "was a hero that was able to get the plane on the ground and save the lives of the passengers and flight attendant."

According to a GoFundMe set up by the family, Ian had over 40 years of experience and 25,000 hours at Piedmont, US Airways and had been at Hop-A-Jet for two years.

Ian is survived by his wife Christina, former wife Joan Mathis, and his children Grant, Chris, Reed and Grace.