Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing vaccine

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington State has fired football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That's according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the university had not made an announcement and no one was yet authorized to speak publicly about the decision.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, had set a deadline of Monday for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars’ coach, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs.

Rolovich had said he wouldn't get vaccinated, but wouldn't specify his reasons.

Several assistant coaches were also terminated, according to CBS Sports.

Washington State, 4-3, is scheduled to play BYU on Saturday.