Washington Post wins Pulitzer Prize for Jan. 6 coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize in the prestigious Public Service category for its coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Post’s extensive reporting was published in a sophisticated interactive series and found numerous problems and failures in political systems and security before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

The Miami Herald won an award for its breaking news coverage of the Surfside apartment collapse.

Other winners included the New York Times for reporting on deadly police traffic stops and the staff's reporting on civilian casualties in U.S.-led airstrikes in warzones.

The journalists of Ukraine were also awarded a 2022 Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for their work in covering the Russian invasion.