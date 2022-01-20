Warning issued for Leachco infant loungers over suffocation hazard, infant deaths reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a Thursday warning to consumers and parents over a suffocation hazard with multiple Leachco, Inc. products made for infants after multiple infant deaths were reported the agency says.

The U.S. CPSC says to stop using Leachco's Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie and Podster Playtime (the “Podsters”) infant loungers. The agency also said the beds now need a required warning notifying the public right away of the potential suffocation hazard.

According to CPSC two previous reports of infant deaths have been received. The agency said that the two infants were placed in a "Podster" and suffocated when they changed position and their noses and mouths were obstructed either by the "Podster" or another object. The infants were 17-days-old and 4-months-old.

CPSC says that it has advised parents and caretakers that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib. A firm surface in a bassinet or a play yard is also safer. The agency says that infant loungers like Leachco's "Podster" are not safe for infants to sleep on, and says that babies should always sleep on their back.

CPSC says they are considering filing an administrative complaint in order to further protect consumers from the hazard.