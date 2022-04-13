Watch
Wall Street ends higher as stocks break a 3-day losing streak

Courtney Crow/AP
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders gather at a post on the floor, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest round of corporate earnings and an upbeat report from Delta Air Lines that bodes well for the broader travel industry. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 16:53:47-04

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street on Wednesday, ending a three-day losing streak as an upbeat report from Delta Air Lines sparked a rally for companies in the travel industry.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq rose 2%. Travel-related companies had some of the biggest gains. The S&P 500 is coming off three straight losses brought on by persistent worries about inflation and how the Federal Reserve will respond to it.

The government reported that surging energy costs pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier.

