Walgreens offers $25 incentive to anyone who gets COVID vaccine this week

Walgreens says it'll give anyone $25 who gets their COVID vaccine shot at any location this week.

The drugstore chain said it'll provide those either with an in-store credit worth $25 that'll be uploaded to the consumer's myWalgreens account or a $25 gift card to use at the store.

"Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action," the drugstore chain said in a news release. "As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations."

Walgreens added that children between the ages of 12-15 are not eligible for the incentive, but their parents or guardians are.

The deal runs from June 22-26.

Walgreens added that the incentive is not available in Arkansas, New Jersey, or New York.