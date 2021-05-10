Videos show tiger was prowling streets of Houston neighborhood on Sunday evening

Mother’s Day celebrations in a Houston-area subdivision on Sunday evening were interrupted by a tiger prowling the street, according to local media reports.

KHOU-TV and KTRK-TV report that the Houston Police Department was called to the city’s Memorial neighborhood just before 8 p.m. local time, but the tiger was gone by the time they arrived.

Several neighbors captured video of the tiger, which appeared to be wearing a collar. One of the videos shows a man appearing to point a gun at the animal before another neighbor grabbed the tiger by the collar and led it inside a house.

Both KHOU and KTRK identified the man with the gun as an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. Neighbors said he was only pointing the gun to protect other neighbors in the area.

No one was injured. Police are investigating the incident.

It’s not the first time a tiger has been spotted in a Houston neighborhood. Both KHOU and KTRK both report that a tiger was found caged in an abandoned home on the city’s southeast side in 2019. The home’s former owner faced animal cruelty charges, and the tiger was later sent to animal sanctuary.