USS The Sullivans appears to be partially sinking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A decommissioned United States Navy Fletcher-class destroyer appears to be partially sinking at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

USS The Sullivans was seen listing heavily to its starboard side, and sitting lower in the water than usual on Thursday morning.

The ship was commissioned in 1943 and operated in the Pacific Theater during World War II. It is named after five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa. It is the only ship in the U.S. Navy to ever be named for more than one person. It was decommissioned in 1965 and has been in Buffalo, New York since 1977.

In 2018, the USS The Sullivans was sinking due to a crack in its hull. In 2019, a fundraising campaign was launched to repair the ship.

Last year, 4-year-old Arrow Swartwout started collecting pennies to repair the ship.

Earlier this month, Congressman Brian Higgins announced $490,000 in federal funding would be added to support preservation and repairs.

It is unclear whether the incident Thursday morning has caused any additional damage to the ship.

This story was originally reported by August Erbacher on wkbw.com.