US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S.

While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina.

A sailboat, carrying four people, was caught in rough waters on Friday and had to abandon ship.

The Coast Guard launched two crews on motorboats and they were able to "pluck survivors from the water."

"We never know when a call for help will come into the station," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Gohl, one of the rescue boatcrew members. "Our crew did what we train for and thankfully were able to conduct a successful rescue despite the deteriorating conditions."

Ian began to lose strength after hitting South Carolina on Friday. However, it still brought a lot of wind and rain up the East Coast.