Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch

Russia Ukraine War Yacht Seized
Leon Lord/AP
FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15 2022. The superyacht that American authorities say is owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized by law enforcement in Fiji, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday, May 5. (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP, File)
Russia Ukraine War Yacht Seized
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:00:28-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a superyacht owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized by law enforcement in Fiji.

American officials say the 348-foot vessel belongs to Suleiman Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician. Kerimov made a fortune investing in a Russian gold producer.

A judge in Fiji earlier in the week permitted U.S. authorities to seize the yacht Amadea but also put his order temporarily on hold while defense lawyers mounted a challenge.

The department says authorities in Fiji, acting at the request of the United States, have now served a search warrant, freezing the yacht. It had earlier been prevented from leaving the South Pacific nation.

“This yacht seizure should tell every corrupt Russian oligarch that they cannot hide – not even in the remotest part of the world," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. "We will use every means of enforcing the sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.