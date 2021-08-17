Watch
United bans use of tape to restrain unruly passengers

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport Friday, July 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 17:31:41-04

United Airlines does not want its staff using tape to restrain unruly passengers.

In a memo from John Slater, senior vice president of Inflight Services, employees are advised that "tape should never be used."

Slater made the statement following reports of a Frontier Airlines flight attendant using duct tape on a passenger during a flight from Philadelphia to Miami.

The disruptive passenger was arrested on battery charges for allegedly attacking and groping flight attendants.

Slater said the majority of United passengers have been been on their best behavior during the pandemic.

However, he encouraged workers to utilize regular de-escalation and training process to remedy a situation.

