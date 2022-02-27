UN Security Council to convene for rare emergency session on Monday

The United Nations Security Council plans to meet for a special session of the UN General Assembly on Monday.

The Security Council voted on the rare emergency session on Sunday.

Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya asked for the General Assembly meeting to be held under the so-called “Uniting for Peace” resolution.

Eleven members voted in favor, with Russia opposing being the only member to oppose the meeting.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from a vote.

The same three countries also abstained from a vote on Friday on a draft resolution that demanded Russia to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops.

In that vote, Russia used its veto and the resolution was defeated.

Russia was not able to exercise its veto on Sunday.

This will be the 11th time since 1950 that the General Assembly meets for an emergency session.

The last emergency session happened in 1997, when Israel decided to build Har Homa, a housing project, in East Jerusalem.