Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

TSA adds gender marker option for PreCheck enrollments

Holiday Travel Pennsylvania
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Travelers wait in line at the TSA security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Holiday Travel Pennsylvania
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 13:22:10-04

The Transportation Security Administration said it is implementing a new gender option for the PreCheck application process.

The TSA said it will soon include an “X” gender option to “better serve non-binary and gender non-conforming flyers.” The move comes after the Biden administration added the X gender box to passport applications.

Earlier this year, TSA began allowing people to use the gender that does not correspond to their state-issued IDs.

“TSA remains committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and dignity,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “This new TSA PreCheck enrollment feature reaffirms our commitment to equality and inclusion for all people, including the LGBTQI+ community.”

TSA said the new process will not impact the security screening process.

The agency said the public may call (855) 347-8371 to officially change their gender for PreCheck enrollment.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.