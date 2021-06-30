Trump Organization expected to be charged Thursday, reports say

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer are expected to be charged with tax-related crimes as early as Thursday, according to multiple media reports .

Former President Donald Trump is not expected to be charged, his lawyer told the Wall Street Journal . Allen Weisselberg, the organization’s CFO, and representatives from the Trump Organization are expected to appear in court Thursday, the Journal reports.

The Trump Organization is a group of about 500 business entities where Donald Trump is either the sole or majority owner. About half of the business units bear his name.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating for about three years to determine if Weisselberg and other employees illegally avoided paying taxes on perks they received from the organization, including cars, apartments and tuition for private school.

The investigation gained momentum earlier this year when the DA won a court battle in February to get Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns and other financial documents.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization met with prosecutors on Monday.

Trump has said he’s done nothing wrong and is being unfairly targeted by Democrats to undermine him.