Travis Scott vows to cover all funeral costs for victims of Astroworld tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas — Rapper Travis Scott has vowed to cover all funeral costs for those killed at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

In a statement obtained by CNN and ABC News, a representative for the artist said Scott will also provide further aid for people affected by Friday’s tragedy.

Additionally, the representative said Scott has partnered with BetterHelp to supply free one-on-one therapy, and he’s working with local organizations to direct those in need to proper mental health services.

A total of eight people died and hundreds of others were injured when a crowd surged toward the festival's stage during Scott’s performance. The surge squeezed fans so tightly together that officials say they couldn’t breathe or move their arms.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what exactly went wrong and who may be responsible. That includes reviewing safety procedures and videos, as well as interviewing witnesses.

Those who died in the incident range in age from 14 to 27. These are their names, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

27-year-old Mirza Baig of Houston

23-year-old Rodolfo Peña of Laredo

23-year-old Madison Dubiski of Cypress

21-year-old Franco Patiño of Illinois

20-year-old Jacob Jurinke of Illinois

14-year-old John Hilgert of Houston

21-year-old Axel Acosta Avila of Washington

16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez of Houston

Scott’s representative says the rapper will announce more relief efforts for the victims in the coming days and weeks.