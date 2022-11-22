Watch Now
Tips to stay safe and healthy this Thanksgiving

This Oct. 12, 2015, photo shows a roasted Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Regardless of how you cook the turkey, experts say to make sure you let it sit, undisturbed, on a cutting board or platter for at least 30 minutes before carving. This allows the bird to finish cooking more gently and reabsorb all of its juices, producing moist meat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted at 1:31 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 13:31:27-05

After the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, more friends and families will gather again this Thanksgiving.

There are some basics to keep you and your guests safe and healthy.

Among the top tips from food safety experts:
- Don't wash the turkey
- Wash your hands
- Refrigerate leftovers within two hours

If you rinse it in the sink, you could spread potentially dangerous germs like salmonella to nearby areas.

Experts also say to use a meat thermometer to ensure a turkey is fully cooked.

To avoid food poisoning, they should have an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

