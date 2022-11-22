Tips to stay safe and healthy this Thanksgiving

After the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, more friends and families will gather again this Thanksgiving.

There are some basics to keep you and your guests safe and healthy.

Among the top tips from food safety experts:

- Don't wash the turkey

- Wash your hands

- Refrigerate leftovers within two hours

If you rinse it in the sink, you could spread potentially dangerous germs like salmonella to nearby areas.

Experts also say to use a meat thermometer to ensure a turkey is fully cooked.

To avoid food poisoning, they should have an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.