Three survivors, two dead in I-75 plane crash near Naples

UPDATE: Three people escaped the wreckage of a private jet crash that occurred just after 3 p.m. Friday.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in the plane crash. The Naples Airport confirms there were a total of five passengers on board.

CCSO says I-75 is closed from Pine Ridge Road (mile marker 107) to Golden Gate Parkway (mile marker 105). Fox 4 is told to expect the closure through Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY: A plane has crashed on I-75 near Pine Ridge Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the private jet crashed into a car while trying to land. The status of the individual(s) in that vehicle is unknown at this time.

According to the FAA, five people were on board the Bombardier Challenger 600 (CL60) jet. It crashed on I-75 near Naples around 3:10 p.m.

Data from FlightAware shows the plane took off from the Fort Lauderdale Executive (FXE) Airport at 9:35 a.m. and arrived at the Ohio State University Airport (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio at 11:57 a.m. It then left Ohio at 1:02 p.m. and was expected to arrive at the Naples Airport (APF) at 3:12 p.m.

The Naples Airport told Fox 4 the plane reported engine failure.

FlightAware also shows the plane is a twin jet. The owner reported on its website is East Shore Aviation LLC.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the scene.

