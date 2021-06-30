Therapy dog consoles families of Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A therapy dog is helping to console those who’ve lost a loved one in Florida after a condo collapsed last week.

Cash, a 7-year-old golden retriever, offers emotional support to those who lost family members in Surfside.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that rescuers recovered the bodies of four additional victims from the rubble of the collapsed condo, which brings the death toll from last week's disaster to 16.

Levine Cava added that 147 people are still missing.

Cash has also helped support those suffering during other tragedies and difficult times, including a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.