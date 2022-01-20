Theodore Roosevelt statue at NYC museum removed

The controversial statue of President Theodore Roosevelt that sat outside the American Museum of Natural History in New York City since 1940 was entirely removed by Thursday.

NPR and The Washington Post reported that the removal began this week, and by Thursday, the only things remaining were scaffolding and a tarp.

In June, the New York City Public Design Commission voted unanimously to relocate the statue, which depicted the 26th President on horseback with a Native American man and an African man flanking the horse.

In November, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota agreed to take the statue on a long-term loan.

In 1925, the bronze statue was commissioned by the New York State Roosevelt Memorial and placed on the museum's steps since 1940, according to the museum's website.