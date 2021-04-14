Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

BURLESON, TX — A police officer in a Fort Worth, Texas suburb was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

According to Burleson Police, the officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive around 4:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The officer involved was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is currently unknown.

Police say the suspects in the officer shooting have not been apprehended and police are searching the area.

This story was originally published by KXXV in Waco, Texas.