Texas Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Communications Director Mark Miner said that the governor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miner said in a statement that Gov. Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," Miner said in the statement. "Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently."

Miner added that Abbott will quarantine at the Governor's Mansion and will continue to test daily.

The governor is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, Miner said.

Miner said the governor is in good health and is not experiencing symptoms.

"Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified," Miner said.

Miner added that Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.