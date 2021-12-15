T-Mobile increases minimum pay to $20 per hour

Employees at T-Mobile will make no less than $20 per hour, the company announced.

The company's CEO said the new minimum pay standard will apply to every employee, regardless of role or how many hours they work.

"The truth is, the vast majority of our employees already earn well above this level, especially when including incentive pay," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "But this move is about inclusion, and we wanted to draw a line that ensures no employee is left behind."

Like many companies, T-Mobile is trying to recruit new workers. Sievert believes the increase in pay will entice people to choose T-Mobile as their next place of employment.

"It’s a job-seekers’ market, which means competition to keep and find top talent is competitive – and as a great employer, we like it that way," he said.

T-Mobile isn't the only company to increase wages. Starting in January, Hobby Lobby said it will start paying employees at least $18.50 per hour.

According to the Department of Labor, the current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.