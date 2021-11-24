Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after her appointment

SWEDEN — Magdalena Andersson became Sweden's first female prime minister on Wednesday. However, she resigned hours after being voted into office.

According to Sweden's official Twitter account, Andersson stepped down after a budget defeat in parliament, in which the opposition party's budget was approved.

Andersson, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, said she hopes to become prime minister again, but under a single-party government, according to the BBC.

The speaker of Sweden's parliament said he would consult with the country's eight party leaders before announcing how the government will proceed.

"The current government will remain as an interim government until a new government is in place," Sweden's Twitter account stated.