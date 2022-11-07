Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts hurricane watches for Florida

A hurricane could hit Florida this week.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently churning in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole is located about 500 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving northwest at 9 miles per hour.

The storm could reach Florida as a hurricane on Wednesday. Hurricane watches have been issued along Florida's east coast.

"Nicole will produce heavy rainfall by Wednesday night and Thursday across the Florida Peninsula," the National Hurricane Center warned.

If Nicole makes landfall as a hurricane in Florida, it would be the second hurricane to hit the state in a matter of months.

Hurricane Ian devastated parts of western Florida when it made landfall on Sept. 28. The storm reportedly killed more than 100 people and caused billions of dollars worth of damage.