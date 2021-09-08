Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

items.[0].image.alt
Leslie Mazoch/AP
People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch)
Mexico Earthquake
Posted at 10:38 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 23:03:06-04

A powerful earthquake has struck in southern Mexico near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state.

That is about 48 kilometers (30 miles) inland from Acapulco.

There are no immediate reports from the quake zone.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital but was less evident in other parts.

Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.