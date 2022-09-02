Watch Now
'Amputation’ hazard prompts company to recall thousands of infant strollers

Children can get their fingers caught in the openings on the rear brakes on the stroller.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 10:03:52-04

UPPAbaby has recalled 14,400 strollers as the company said the strollers’ rear brakes can cause a non-occupant child’s finger to be lacerated or amputated.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said at least one child who was not in the stroller had their finger amputated. The CPSC said that a child’s finger could get caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.

The CPSC said that users should stop using the stroller and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels. The CPSC said serial numbers of the recalled products begin with “1401RDGUS” and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

The CPSC said strollers were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $600.

