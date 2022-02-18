Storm Eunice batters UK, kills man in Ireland

Storm Eunice in the United Kingdom and Ireland has already proved to be deadly.

Reuters reports at least one man was killed in Ireland, after being hit by a tree.

At least three others have been sent to the hospital after being hit by debris.

Winds reached 122 miles per hour, the fastest on record in England, according to the UK Met Office.

Tens of thousands of people across the UK and Ireland were without power Friday.

The high winds have led to downed rooftops and trees, crushed cars and more than 400 canceled flights.

Trains were delayed and canceled, not only due to high winds, but also debris blowing onto railway lines.

London’s O2 arena canceled an event scheduled for Friday night after heavy winds ripped off its roof.

The building had to be evacuated and closed.

The prime minister of the UK, Boris Johnson said Thursday the Army was “on standby” to help those affected by the storm.

Storm Eunice comes as the European countries recover from Storm Dudley.