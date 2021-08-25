Watch
Spirit Halloween offering $10,000, prizes for someone to become Chief Spirit Officer

Mel Evans/AP
FILE - This Sept. 2, 2015 photo shows a Halloween display of a three-headed dog with lights and smoke at the Spirit Halloween store, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Aug 25, 2021
If you love Halloween, then this job will allow you to celebrate it all year long.

Spirit Halloween, one of the nation's biggest Halloween companies, is looking to hire its first-ever Chief Spirit Officer.

According to a press release, one lucky winner would win $10,000, get free costumes for a decade (via 10 $50 Spirit Halloween gift cards), a VIP home décor shopping experience worth $500, and travel with a guest to Spirit Halloween’s flagship store in September.

The company said the winner would also host a social media series featuring Halloween news, tips, trends, and more.

To apply, you'll have to post a video or picture on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok of yourself in your Halloween habitat and use the hashtag #SpiritHalloweenCSOContent.

Submissions close on Aug. 29.

