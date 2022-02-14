Watch
Spirit Airlines reports 'IT issues' impacting flights

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - In this July 28, 2019, file photo, a Spirit Airlines jet comes in for a landing at the airport in Latrobe, Pa. Spirit Airlines is moving its operations control center from South Florida to just outside Nashville, Tenn., after recent hurricanes forced the low-cost carrier to temporarily move some staff during storms, the company said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Posted at 6:23 PM, Feb 14, 2022
Spirit Airlines said on Monday that the company was working to resolve "IT issues" which were impacting flights, causing possible delays. It was unclear how widespread possible delays could be, or how long it would be until the issue is resolved.

Spirit said in a tweet, "Safety is our top priority, and we're working with our partner to restore connectivity. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The ultra-low-cost carrier with no-frills service has been known to generate consumer complaints regarding delays and cancelations.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

