SpaceX launch delayed due to crew member's 'minor medical issue'

John Raoux/AP
FILE - From left, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer of Germany, and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron gather for a photo after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX Crew Launch
Posted at 8:12 PM, Nov 01, 2021
THE SPACEX CREW-3 MISSION HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL AT LEAST SATURDAY. — The SpaceX Crew-3 mission has been delayed until at least Saturday due to a crew member experiencing a "minor medical issue."

NASA said the issue is not related to COVID-19.

"Teams will continue to monitor crew health as they evaluate potential launch opportunities at the end of the week," NASA said.

The crew is planning to travel to the International Space Station for a six-month mission.

"The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are in good shape and will remain at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy," NASA stated.

NASA says the earliest possible launch is now scheduled for Saturday at 11:36 p.m. EDT.

