A popular "Peanuts" character is heading to the moon.

NASA announced that a stuffed toy Snoopy will be sent up as part of its Artemis 1 moon mission.

Artemis 1 is an uncrewed flight test of the space launch system rocket.

Astronaut Snoopy will serve as a zero-gravity indicator.

NASA says zero gravity indicators are small items that provide a visual indicator when a spacecraft has reached the weightlessness of microgravity.

Artemis 1 is set to launch in early 2022.