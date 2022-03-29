Sheriff: Body of missing Florida 1-year-old found in septic tank

Authorities in Florida said the body of a 1-year-old boy who went missing Sunday was found in a septic tank on the family's property Monday.

During a press conference, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Jose Lara's body was found after investigators drained the septic tank.

Putnam County Sheriff Homer Deloach said during the press conference that a piece of plywood covered the septic tank, and at first, it didn't look like it had been disturbed. Still, investigators made the decision early Monday morning to drain the tank.

Deloach added that the piece of plywood was rotted, so they believe the boy stepped on it and fell in.

Lara was reported missing Sunday after he was last been seen playing in a backyard with his sister, ABC News affiliate WFTS reported.

According to WFTS, his mother told authorities she brought his sister inside to clean her up, but she couldn't find the little boy when she went back outside.

The Associated Press reported that investigators believe his death was accidental.