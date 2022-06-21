Serena Williams wins in return to competitive action

Serena Williams and her doubles partner Ons Jabeur won their first-round match in Eastbourne on Tuesday.

Williams and Jabeur defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in a match tiebreaker after each team split the first two sets.

"We had a lot of fun," Williams said. "Our opponents played amazing. We were just trying to stay in there."

Jabeur said she was nervous to play with Williams. She added that Williams was a supportive doubles partner.

"It was so much fun. I was a little bit nervous playing with such a legend," she said. "Even when I made mistakes on court she was supporting me."

This was Willaims first professional tennis match since suffering an injury at Wimbledon last year.

Williams is playing in doubles at Eastbourne in preparation for a return to Wimbledon next week.