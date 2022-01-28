Senior living residents act like kids for a day on fun indoor tube ride

Don't take life too seriously, they say. Well, residents at a Michigan senior living community are taking that advice.

The Story Point senor living community in Saline, Michigan made the best of a winter day indoors and went tubing! Having fun is important for people of all ages, but science shows it's a key to longevity for our older friends and relatives too.

In 2018, a Duke-NUS Medical School study in Science Daily showed that even small increased in happiness contribute significantly to longevity.

"The consistency of the inverse association of happiness with mortality across age groups and gender is insightful -- men and women, the young-old and the old-old, all are likely to benefit from an increase in happiness," said June May-Ling Le, a co-author on the study.

In a video posted to Facebook and TikTok staff and residents are seen smiling, laughing and rolling around on the inflated tubes sitting atop a platform with wheels. Staff tied a rope to the tube to pull residents around on fun rides, sure to knock off any potential cabin fever sluggishness from that time spend indoors on a winter day.

A hashtag on the post to facebook reads, #ShineEveryday.

Story Point says, "40 years, we've had the best job in the world - loving and caring for seniors."



