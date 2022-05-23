Select Jif peanut butter products recalled over salmonella concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The J. M. Smucker Company is recalling several Jif peanut butter products due to a potential salmonella outbreak in 12 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 people have reported an illness, and two have been hospitalized.

"WGS analysis shows that samples from sick people in this investigation are closely related genetically to a sample collected in 2010 from the environment at J.M. Smucker Company’s facility in Lexington, KY, where some Jif brand peanut butter is produced," the CDC said.

If you have used the recalled Jif peanut butter, you should wash & sanitize surfaces & utensils that could have touched the peanut butter. If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter & have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 21, 2022

The recalled products were sold in the U.S. at retail stores and other outlets and had the lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, which can be found next to the best-if-used-by date.

The CDC said reports of illnesses range from February 17, 2022, through May 1, 2022.

The agency said state and health officials interviewed five people who reported an illness about what they ate in the week before getting sick.

They told officials that they ate peanut butter, the CDC said.

Four of them reported Jif brand peanut butter. Two people said they ate Jif Creamy Reduced Fat peanut butter. One person reported eating Jif Natural Creamy Low Sodium peanut butter. The CDC reported that one person said they had Jif Natural Creamy peanut butter.

No deaths have been reported.

The company said to dispose of the recalled products if you have them immediately.

Consumers can also visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET if they have any questions.

