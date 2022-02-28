Russian government blocks Facebook for restricting its media

Facebook has been partially blocked by the Russian government after they said the social network "restricted" four Russian media outlets' accounts.

On Friday, Roskomnadzor, Russia’s tech and communications regulator, said in a statement that Facebook was violating the "fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens."

Roskomnadzor said they sent Facebook's parent company Meta requests on Feb. 24 to remove its restrictions for the accounts of the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Novosti news agency, the Lenta.ru, and Gazeta.ru and to explain why they were restricted.

According to Roskomnadzor, their request was ignored.

Roskomnadzor also pointed out that since October 2020, they had recorded 23 cases of censorship by the social network.

In response, Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, posted on Twitter that the company refused to comply with Russia's request "to stop fact-checking and labeling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations.”

Clegg added that they would not be turning off their services because it "would silence important expression at a crucial time."

"Ordinary Russians are using Meta's apps to express themselves and organize for action. We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what’s happening, and organize through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger."